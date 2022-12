Not Available

Friendships and deceits in a sleepy California town, where aspiring judge Dianne Benedict's life was complicated by the murder of her husband and the return of her childhood sweetheart, an ex-con. This ensemble serial drama from Lynn Marie Latham and Bernard Lechowick, creators of the Emmy-winning `Homefront,' was canceled after its set was destroyed in an earthquake. Pepe Serna and Jennifer Lopez reprised their `Second Chances' roles in 1994's short-lived `Hotel Malibu.'