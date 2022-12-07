Second City: First Family of Comedy

Not Available

With its revolutionary improvisation acting techniques and staggering roster of talent who got their starts on its stages, Second City's influence on popular culture cannot be overstated. Although hardly definitive, this three-part retrospective is a welcome and entertaining primer to this comedy institution. The first episode, hosted by Dave Thomas, sets the stage, chronicling the Second City's embryonic incarnations at the University of Chicago, its humble beginnings as a Chicago cabaret, the establishment of a Toronto company, and the launch of SCTV. Scott Thompson, better known as a member of Kids in the Hall, hosts episode 2, which pays tribute to SCTV. Joe Flahrety hosts episode 3, which spotlights notable alumni who brought their improvisational talents to a national prominence, including Mike Myers, Tina Fey, and Ryan Stiles. A Who's Who of comedy reflect on their Second City stints, including Oscar-nominee Alan Arkin, Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Catherine O'Hara, Harold Ramis, and Martin Short. As history, First Family of Comedy is sketchy (there is scant mention of improvisation guru and mentor Del Close).