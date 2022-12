Not Available

Host Dr. Peter Salgo engages a panel of medical professionals and patients on a multitude of health topics that are important to you. The results? Honest, in-depth discussions about life-changing medical decisions. Using intriguing, real-life medical cases, the specialists grapple with diagnosis and treatment options to give viewers the most up-to-date, accurate medical information. No matter what your health concerns are, you can find information on Second Opinion.