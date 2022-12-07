Not Available

'A Second Proposal' is a typical TV drama with the moments of touching, fun and unexpected twists. As always, however, the power of being typical is great. The synopsis of the drama seems a same old story, but the story will unfold in a speedy and cheerful way. Things that are easy to miss but should not be lost will be depicted in the drama. The situations and problems are not that peculiar, so that the audience can believe that they can occur to ‘them' as well. Against this backdrop, the nature of humans can be looked at in a comic manner, and the sympathy from viewers can be derived. The fundamental mood of the drama is that although harsh, living together, the world is still worthy to live. The drama has a warm attitude toward the world. Based on this, we will let the drama viewer laugh and weep together.