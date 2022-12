Not Available

Second Thoughts, starring James Bolam and Lynda Bellingham as two middle-aged divorcees trying to maintain a crumbling relationship, seemingly against all odds. Bill (James Bolam) has to deal with Faith’s teenage children (one of whom is played by Julia Sawalha (PRESS GANG), but Faith has to deal with Bill’s ex-wife (Belinda Lang (DEAR JOHN, 2.4 CHILDREN) who seems intent on trying to disrupt their relationship.