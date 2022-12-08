Secret 1999

Not Available

When a bus crash hospitalizes half the Sugita family, mother Naoko transfers her spirit into daughter Monami just before she passes away. Now 40-year-old Naoko is inhabiting 17-year-old Monami's body. Father/husband Heisuke is naturally confused, but happy to have his wife still with him. Things become difficult however, as Heisuke can not consumate his relationship with Naoko while she is inhabiting his daughter's body. Two years later, this awkward situation may be coming to an end as Naoko starts to lose her supernatural grip on Monami's body.