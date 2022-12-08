Not Available

A devoted woman makes the ultimate sacrifice for her boyfriend, only to learn that love doesn’t always conquer all. Yoo Jeong is a sweet, upbeat person who has always stuck by her boyfriend, Ahn Do Hoon, all through school as he cared for a disabled father. But Do Hoon gets into a car accident that results in the death of a woman. Unable to face her boyfriend having to go to jail for a hit-and-run accident, the self-sacrificing Yoo Jeong takes the blame for the accident and serves time in prison in his place. Min Hyeok, a cold-hearted heir to a business empire, had just begun to open his heart to a woman when she is killed in the hit-and-run accident. Years later, he is engaged to Shin Se Yeon, a congressman’s daughter. Can Yoo Jeong and Min Hyeok mend their wounded hearts and discover the real meaning of love?