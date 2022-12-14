Secret Agent

Not Available

True stories of spying and sabotage during World War II. "In the darkness of Nazi occupation the Special Operations Executive fanned the flames of hope and kept alive the flag of freedom. For this alone it deserves remembering." In 1940, with Adolf Hitler already in command of Europe and planning the invasion of Britain, Winston Churchill appointed a new top-secret organisation to get behind enemy lines, spark revolt and undermine Hitler's Europe from within. This organisation is what history now knows as the Special Operations Executive, or SOE.