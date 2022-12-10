Secret Battle of the Majesty

Not Available

This is a Qing Dynasty costume drama based on the background of the nine sons fighting for the throne in the last years of Kangxi. The nine sons of Kangxi wanted to have power. In order to seize the throne, they used all means to kill each other. The bloody palace struggle. Interspersed with martial arts battles, foreign rebellions, frontier battles, battlefield killings, etc., are magnificent. TV dramas that can combine literary and martial arts, delicate court battles and atmospheric battles on the battlefield, I am afraid that it will be difficult to go out of the right. The costumes of the whole play are all designed by special personnel, and they traveled farther to China for shooting in Yangchun. The scene of the war is majestic, which shows the full force of the Qing Dynasty. It is a hugely powerful drama, and the story goes round and round, and the audience must not miss it.