Secret Battle of the Majesty

Not Available

In the late period of Emperor Kangxi's reign, nine princes arouse fieerce but secret battle for the crown in Court, which is later spread to the whole country. The whole battle falls into two phases. The first one focuses on the struggle betweenThe Fourth Prince Party led by Prince Yinzhen and The Eighth Prince Party which serves Prince Yinsi. After Yinzhen has enthroned as the Emperor Yongzheng, the battle switches into the second phase which focuses on the struggle between the emperor and The Fourteenth Prince Party led by his birth brother Prince Yinti. The fierce battle ends in Emperor Yongzheng's death and the enthronement of the Emperor Qianlogn.