Perhaps Australia's most iconic creature of all, these cuddly looking little characters can face surprising challenges, and in different parts of Australia the koalas have very different stories. Meet Jimmy, a little koala who is trying to find a new home range in the dense woodlands of New South Wales; the koalas at Moreton Bay in Queensland whose population is being monitored; and the koalas of Cape Otway in Victoria, who are overeating their own food supply.