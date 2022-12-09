Secret Lives of Americans

Not Available

Everybody has secrets and revealing them to loved ones can be difficult for many people. This series showcases the process some go through when revealing their private information. Each episode features one individual who is ready to reveal the skeletons in his or her closet to the most influential people in their life. The subjects shoot the majority of the episodes themselves, providing a first-hand look at the reveal of the secret and its aftermath. The show complements the personal stories with archival and news footage that puts the featured issues into the context of the bigger picture in present-day America. The individuals coming clean on the docuseries include a single mother struggling to feed her children and a young professional -- who wears a suit to work every day -- who is homeless and saddled with student loan debt.