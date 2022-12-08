Secret Love Affair

Not Available

Despite being married and having a fulfilling career as a sophisticated arts foundation director, something is missing in Oh Hye Won's life. When she meets twenty-something Lee Seon Jae, Hye Won's appetite for passion is awakened, and she soon falls for the impoverished piano prodigy. Though they risk everything, Hye Won and Seon Jae can't help but embark on an affair that threatens to destroy both their lives. Based on the 2005 Japanese film Tokyo Tower, this romance aches with the desperate struggle between love and reality.