Secret Love Online

It started with Awatsaya (Ann Thongprasom) a vicious boss who secretly falls in love with Pranont (Prin Suparat) her new subordinate. In order to maintain her image as a "boss" she uses an online chat program to secretly investigate or either courts Pranont using the name "Khun Ab Ruk" meaning Miss Secret Love. As their love begins to bloom she accidentally reveals her secret to Lipda (Peter Corp Dyrendal) the handsome and insidious Managing Director of the company. After learning Awatsaya's secret he helps her move on with Pranont but later on falls in love with her. On the other hand a new comer Pribprao (Kimberly Ann Voltemas) will pretend as "Khun Ab Ruk" and makes things worst that they really are.