Secret Of The Heart

Not Available

Winson Cheuk Sheung Man (Gallen Lo) is a compulsive gambler who just returned to Hong Kong after a bout of bad luck and extreme debts in Toronto, Canada. He was reunited with his childhood friend and neighbor, Ching Ka Ming (Amy Kwok) who is disgusted with his gambling habits and laziness. The Ching family had a dark secret that no one knows about. More than 20 years ago, Koo Yuk Mei (Suet Nei), was raped by Kam Shu Pui (Paul Chun). This resulted in the birth of Ching Ka Hung (Sunny Chan) whom Mei despise greatly. Growing up with his two sisters Ka Ming and Ka Wai (Kathy Chow), Ka Hung never knew why his mother treated him badly ever since he was a child. As fate would have it, Ka Ming ended up working with Kam Shu Sang (Felix Wong) who is the younger brother of Kam Shu Pui. At the same time, the sudden reemergence of Kelvin Kam Leung Wang (Nick Cheung) who is the son of Mei and her husband cleared away the mystery surrounding the Ching and Kam family: Mei's husband died shortly after giving birth to Kelvin and she could not afford to care for all her children. In an effort to make Kam Shu Pui pay for what he did to her and her family, she decided to switch Kelvin with Ka Hung when Yip Cho Chi (Pak Yan), Kam Shu Pui's wife comes to claim back the child. The fact that Kelvin and Ka Hung's identities were switched was accidentally made known to Kelvin. Because he is used to the good life, Kelvin schemed to eliminate Ka Hung so that Ka Hung will not have the chance inherit the Kam family's properties.