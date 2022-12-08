Not Available

TLC explores what happens when four members of international royalty leave their countries to live, work and search for love in America with the all-new series SECRET PRINCES, premiering September 21 at 10 PM ET/PT. To ensure that they are loved for their true selves and not their wealth and status, this five-part series follows four bachelor royals from overseas coming to America to live undercover as ordinary locals in Atlanta, GA. Cameras capture these valiant nobles as they embark on a quest to fulfill their fairy tale romance while immersing themselves in American culture. Amidst this pursuit of love, they are forced to ditch their fleets of servants and learn to cook, clean and shop for themselves. Through holding jobs as busboys, waiters and dog groomers, these royals struggle to adapt to the working American lifestyle. In the attempt to find the perfect lady they search bars, take line dancing lessons and even host their very first BBQ. After four weeks, their undercover reign concludes when the men reveal their regal heritage at a grandiose ball. Everything is on the line, as this secret experiment could potentially ruin these romantic connections they've built. Further, the men must discover if the childhood fantasy of becoming a princess matters to the modern American woman - where the aspiration for the corner office surpasses their youthful desire for the keys to the kingdom.