Beyond the red carpet and behind the security gates lies a forbidden Hollywood that only the rich and famous know about …until now. “Secret Societies of Hollywood” returns with four one-hour specials that will expose the cults, cabals and underground clubs that exist in today’s entertainment industry. Episodes include: “Secret Societies of Hollywood: Deals and Dealers”, “Secret Societies of Hollywood: Lies & Scandals,” “Secret Societies of Hollywood: Fads & Fetishes” and “Secret Societies of Hollywood: Pursuit of Perfection.”