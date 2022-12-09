Secret Trick While Bodies Switch

Not Available

Meet Ramil, a high profile police officer from a special unit, he is an egocentric playboy who looks down on women; and Petra, an arrogant and ungrateful superstar who looks down on men and her co-workers. Sinfulness bring these two together to learn integrity, honesty and respect by swapping bodies. They face danger, difficulties and obstacles to gradually improve, share, care and find true love on this incredible journey.