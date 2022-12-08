Not Available

Drawing on the very latest cellular discoveries, the astonishing interior world of a human cell is brought to life in Secret Universe: The Hidden Life of The Cell. Narrated by David Tennant, this is the story of a battle that has been raging for billions of years and is being fought inside every one of us right now. Swept up in a timeless drama - the fight between man and virus - viewers will see an exciting frontier of biology come alive and be introduced to the complex biochemical processes at the heart of all of us. The programme features contributions from Professor Bonnie L Bassler of Princeton University, Dr Nick Lane and Professor Steve Jones of UCL, and Cambridge University's Susanna Bidgood. It is the life story of a single epithelial lung cell on the front line of the longest war in history, waged across the most alien universe imaginable: our battle against viral infection.