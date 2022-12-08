Not Available

Join the inner circle of an affluent, tight-knit group of long-time girlfriends who grew up on Long Island with “Secrets and Wives.” Navigating the pitfalls of marriage and divorce, these six women – Andi Black, Susan Doneson, Cori Goldfarb, Gail Greenberg, Amy Miller and Liza Sandler – are all going through the process of reinventing themselves under the microscope of family, friends and exes. Throughout the season, this sisterhood of friends will come together and take on some of life’s biggest challenges. From second or third divorces, new marriages, searching for love, and adjusting to an empty nest, every conflict is fraught with decades of real baggage. Years of memories are amongst this intertwined group of women, but can they come together for the moments that truly matter most?