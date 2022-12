Not Available

Secrets for Sale (拍·卖)is a Singapore television drama series, produced by Wawa Pictures. It is Channel U's blockbuster of the year for 2011 and debuted on March 14, 2011. It is aired from Monday to Friday, at 10.00 pm. It has received much overwhelming response and raves from the viewers since its debut. The viewership reached 1,150,000, making it the most popular drama of the year.