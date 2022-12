Not Available

From high school to university, Ding Xian and Zhou Si Yue's youthful love lasts for a lifetime. The superior and unruly campus god Zhou Si Yue is a genius. He is seatmates with the headstrong and adorable "Cinderella girl" Ding Xian. Although they couldn't stand one another at first, they come to appreciate each other's strengths in their day-to-day interactions, thus becoming lifelong companions in their journey through youth.