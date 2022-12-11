Secrets of Iconic British Estates

Not Available

While each featured estate's remarkable beauty is noteworthy, it's the hidden stories within the homes that set them apart. SECRETS OF HENRY VIII'S PALACE revisits the often dark and twisted tales of the ever-fascinating King Henry VIII and his six wives, secrets that permeate Hampton Court's grand façade and its lavish interior. SECRETS OF ALTHORP - THE SPENCERS takes viewers to the home of 19 generations of the Spencer dynasty. Althorp is best known as the childhood home and final resting place of Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales. SECRETS OF CHATSWORTH explores the estate's extensive grounds and tells, among other accounts, the tragic tale of Billy Cavendish, heir to Chatsworth's 10th Duke of Devonshire, and Kathleen Kennedy.