It took only 30 minutes for 2,800 Union troops to defeat an enemy force more than double its size in the cavalry charge at Mine Creek in Kansas, and yet few people have heard of it. A Confederate raid on Vermont and an attempt by Union coal miners to blow up a Southern fort by tunneling underneath it have also received little recognition in the teachings and studies on the Civil War. Even today, almost 150 years after Lee’s surrender at Appomattox Court House, unexpected secrets and little known stories continue to emerge from Civil War history. Secrets of the Civil War, a fascinating collection of documentaries from HISTORY™, uses archival letters, original diary entries, sophisticated cinematic reenactments, and interviews with the country’s most renowned historians to bring these buried events vividly to life. The nine programs included in the collection are: The Most Daring Mission of the Civil War; April 1865; Secret Missions of the Civil War; The Lost Battle of the Civil War; Guns of the Civil War; Eighty Acres of Hell; and from the HISTORY series Battlefield Detectives, The Civil War: Antietam; The Civil War: Gettysburg; and The Civil War: Shiloh.