Not Available

'Secrets of the Cross' uncovers the tantalising mysteries at the heart of the Christian tradition. Stories that have shaped Western culture are critically re-examined by world renowned scholars and scrutinised in the light of compelling new evidence. Familiar tales and characters are re-cast in a new light as new truths are uncovered and 2000 year old mysteries solved. The series strips back layers of history to reveal surprising and provocative truths. Archaeological and historical evidence explode the myths embedded in the traditional tales and expert witnesses detail the conspiracies and cover-ups that have obscured the truth at each story's heart. Controversial and compelling, this series pushes aside centuries of tradition to investigate the suppressed and fascinating secrets at the heart of the Christian story.