Secrets of the FBI

Not Available

akes viewers behind the scenes to reveal the all-encompassing effort mounted by the FBI to keep DC and the US Capitol safe, particularly during the State of the Union Address. With footage of actual bomb threats and response teams, a look into the detection/handling technology and robots, visualizations of potential bomb impacts on the DC metro area and in-depth interviews with some of the FBI's highest-ranked agents. Special will highlight the extensive underground operations required to protect our country's capital, its citizens and politicians