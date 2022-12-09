Not Available

Have scientists uncovered the secret to immortality? Can meditation stop people wanting to self-harm? And are light-skinned people really the mutants of dark-skinned people? These questions, and many more, will be answered in Secrets of the Human Body, an innovative cross-platform event being staged by SBS over the coming months. Secrets of the Human Body will be based around five thought-provoking and compelling Australian-made science documentaries, screening on consecutive Sunday nights on SBSONE from December 9. Complementing these documentaries will be a series of innovative events involving the filmmakers, scientists and the public, developed in association with the Royal Institution of Australia (RiAus), a newly-established science organisation.