Secrets of the Mountain

Family business leads to an adventure of a lifetime for single mom Dana James and her three kids when the family faces a series of mysteries and a dark secret that drives them deep into danger in an original two-hour movie. When Dana receives news that someone is interested in buying the mountain cabin she inherited years ago from her beloved Uncle Henry, she sees a weekend trip to sign the papers as a chance to reconnect with her children. But the family encounters unknown twists as they uncover pieces of a puzzle -- and they learn that someone is determined to stop them from solving the riddle at any cost.