A celebrated Nazi general plots Hitler's assassination. A sunken U-boat mysteriously vanishes. The Fuhrer's own physician nearly kills him with dubious treatments. These are just a few of the Secrets of the Third Reich, a four-part series that takes you behind the scenes, under the ocean, and into the minds of some of World War II's most prominent figures. Join us as we uncover the little-known stories that played a large role in determining the fate of the war...and those who fought in it.