Discover the most daring covert operations, ingenious spy gadgets and cunning military deceptions that forever changed the course of history. Painstakingly researched with previously classified footage from private sources and government archives from all over the world, Secrets of War exposes the real stories of the 20th century s greatest conflicts. Narrated by Oscar® Award winner Charlton Heston, this complete series brings to life the conflicts that pulsed through the battles behind the battlefields. From the top spymasters of the Third Reich to Saddam Hussein s corrupt tools of deception to befriend the West, uncover the strong, specific and factual tactics used by history s most influential leaders in Secrets of War - the complete guide to espionage in the 20th Century!