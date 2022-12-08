Secrets of War: Declassified

Not Available

Striking Secrets That Changed History! Discover the most cunning stories of deception and sabotage that forever changed the course of history! With each episode telling a strong, specific and factual story, Secrets of War has become an instant classic offering the most historically accurate complete guide in the 20th Century ever produced. Narrated by Oscar award-winner Charlton Heston, this series brings to life the conflicts that pulsed through the battles behind the battlefields. Uncover the strong, specific and factual tactics used by history’s most influential leaders.