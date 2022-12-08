Secrets of War: Espionage

Not Available

Unearth the amazing true stories of cunning deception and sabotage that pulsed through the most significant moments of the 20th Century! From double agents to secret weapons, spy planes, and guerrilla campaigns this 10 episode instant classic reveals a wealth of undercover tactics used by history’s most influential leaders. Narrated by Oscar® Award winner Charlton Heston, this series brings to life the hidden and unique conflicts of war that were once declared classified information. Through rare archival footage, formerly classified documents and messages, coupled with interviews with experts, authors and eyewitnesses from all over the world this series covers the most historically significant events with accurate storytelling and re-enactments. Strong, specific and factual, Secrets of War is the most accurate and complete guide to espionage in the 20th Century ever produced!