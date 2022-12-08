Secrets of War: Shadows of The Reich

Not Available

The Untold Haunting History Of Hitler & The Third Reich Are Revealed In 10 Compelling Episodes! The dark and terrifying acts and the secrets behind the most evil regime of the 20th Century are dissected and brought to life in this intriguing series! Infamous for their crimes against humanity, the unexpected rise and fall of The Third Reich left much to be questioned. This in-depth series explores the deception and sabotage that pulsed through the veins of WWII tactics. From the weapons and propaganda used by The Reich to the secrets of The Holocaust, the deception and corruption behind the Nazi Party are unearthed by experts, authors and eyewitnesses from all over the world, many of whom have previously avoided commenting on the topics before. Through rare archival footage, coupled with interviews and re-enactments, the battles behind the battlefields are brought to life in 10 fascinating episodes. Narrated by Oscar® Award winner Charlton Heston this instant classic is the most accurate guide through the terrifying shadows of The Reich!