Secrets of War: The Cold War

Hear the amazing true stories lying beneath the shadows of The Cold War! Witness the secret missions and tactics used by the C.I.A. and K.G.B. throughout the years of conflict and strife. From the development of the atomic bomb to the Superpowers triumphs and crushing defeats, this 10 episode collection uncovers the most significant leaders and military tactics used throughout the prolonged conflict. Narrated by Oscar® Award winner Charlton Heston, this series brings to life the hidden and unique conflicts of war that were once declared classified information. Through rare archival footage, formerly classified documents and messages, coupled with interviews with experts, authors and eyewitnesses from all over the world this series is a complete and accurate guide throughout The Cold War!