Secrets of Wildlife

In The Great Private Life of Animals, celebrities try to produce an animal documentary. They must research, trace and record the wild animals’ life. The show focuses on two things: one is the documentary itself. Their work is probably raw in terms of the technique, but the voice in it is very loud and clear: human and nature should live together. The other is the production story. Joy, frustration, and a sense of accomplishment in making a documentary will be another fun element of the show.
|Lee Ha-nui
|Park Jin-Joo
|Lee Sung-yeol
|Kim Myeong-su
View Full Cast >