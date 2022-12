Not Available

Sectuars was a syndicated miniseries, comprised of five half-hour segments. Symbion, an idyllic planet, fell victim to a misbegotten lab experiment. The resultant insect-like mutants, organized by leader Spi drax, into the Terror Troops, threatened to destroy the universe. The chastened lab scientists then created a humanoid race, The Sectuars, to battle Spidrax.