Seduced by Madness: The Diane Borchardt Story is an American television film based roughly on real-life events. It recounts the story of Jefferson, Wisconsin teacher's assistant Diane Borchardt, who hired teen students first to spy on her cheating husband and later to kill him. The film begins with the murder then traces in flashback the events leading up to it, followed by the subsequent police investigation leading to arrests and eventual murder convictions of both Borchardt and the teens.