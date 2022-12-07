Not Available

She set world records, made hearts race with her Playboy cover at age 40, and now American icon Cindy Margolis is making the ultimate fantasy come true for her most devoted fans in the steamiest reality dating show ever. Over the course of eight, one-hour episodes, Cindy will open herself up to romance with men of all ages and from all walks of life in an effort to find her ultimate soul mate. Cindy’s suitors will offer her true variety and tough choices as they battle through competitive tasks and fight for her affection and a coveted garter belt off of her leg, signifying a chance to stay on Cindy’s list of potential mates. Fox Reality Channel's newest original series, Seducing Cindy, premiering Saturday, January 30 at 9p/8c.