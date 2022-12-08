Not Available

Seed is a half-hour comedy following Harry, a likeable bachelor and bartender whose previous foray into sperm donation has resulted in offspring he was unaware of – until now. Harry discovers that his foray into the world of sperm donation has resulted in kids – lots of kids! This ill-equipped bachelor finds himself entangled in the lives of his newfound children and their less-than-thrilled families – a lesbian couple and their 9-year-old oddball son, an up-tight, upper-class husband and wife and their rebellious teenage daughter, and an impulsive single woman with a ticking biological clock …