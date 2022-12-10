Not Available

Seeing the USA is a travel documentary series by host Brandy Yanchyk exploring iconic experiences in the United States of America. Brandy Yanchyk’s travel documentary series, Seeing the USA will connect viewers to iconic experiences that the USA has to offer. Viewers will experience the USA’s iconic nature, thrilling adventures and unique, varied culture through Brandy’s eyes. These experiences are adventurous in nature, making for great television! Rather than focus on current events, Seeing the USA will focus on the vibrant cities, culinary delights, world-class attractions, unique characters and natural wonders of the USA. Through Brandy’s charm, sense of humor and curiosity, the audience will have the chance to learn something new about even the most familiar of destinations. Through her bold, adventurous spirit, we will be inspired to take an adventure ourselves. Through her compassion and sensitivity, we will see all the strands that make the USA worth seeing.