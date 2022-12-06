Not Available

Seeing Things

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Welcome to the Seeing Things guide at TV Tome. My spidey sense is tingling... Seeing Things was a Canadian suspense-thriller, during the '80s. Journalist Louie Ciccone (Louis Del Grande) has psychic abilities, which tend to get him into "trouble". Louie continuously searched for that award-winning story that would propel him above his peers. Ironically, he could never achieve that status - despite solving countless crimes with his abilities. He would simply have to touch/grab an object, then the "energy" would help him See Things in a different perspective. Its loyal fanbase proved to be a cult following.

