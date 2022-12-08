Seekers of the Lost Treasure

Not Available

Award-winning series following the stories of the world's greatest archaeological adventurers. This mini-series profiles the perils, struggles and triumphs of four of history’s treasure seekers. In glass cases and dusty corners of great international museums of North America and Europe, thousands of their priceless relics & treasures are displayed. All are fascinating in their own right for what they tell us of lost tribes, lost cultures, even lost civilizations. But the real stories are rarely told--the blood-stirring adventures of the travelers who braved swamp fever, cannibals, sandstorms & other perils to capture the treasures. Michael Rockefeller; Lord Elgin; Giovanni Belzoni; and Edward Thompson were all men of guile & daring in the tradition of Indiana Jones. They travelled to the ends of the Earth in search of archeological riches of ancient and exotic cultures. Includes staged re-enactments, interviews, personal journal accounts, original film footage and unpublished photography.