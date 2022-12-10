Not Available

Seekh is more than a web-series, its a way of life! About 200 years ago Lord Swaminarayan blessed us with various scriptures and texts such as The Shikshapatri, Vachnamrut, Satsangi Jeevan etc. through which he gave us clear principles and rules to follow, not just to become a better "Satsangi" but to be a good human and live a life with spirituality , good health, honesty and dignity. Lord Swaminarayan's entire philosophy revolves around humanity first before anything and he has always taught us that throughout the 49 years he was present on Earth. With Seekh we aim to bring these philosophies and teachings to you in the most relatable way possible - in a form of family drama. Lord Swaminaryan was a visionary - he knew that all of his teachings would be beneficial to humans, even 200 years later and the society would lead to towards more peace, happiness and joy if they apply these principles in their lives!