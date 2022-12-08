Seeking Salvage

Not Available

Salvage hunters deal in everything from old bricks to stained glass windows, architectural antiques, old cattle troughs, gas lamps, radiators, railway sleepers. If there’s a market for it, they’ll buy it. They are the recession beneficiaries, snapping up and reclaiming old stuff from liquidated companies, disused hospitals, demolition sites, farm outbuildings and office blocks and finding a ready clientele of buyers from antiques dealers to property developers and ordinary homeowners. This a fascinating and rich world, full of great characters, lovely locations, extraordinary items, absorbing back stories, the cut and thrust of deals being done, a counter-intuitive take on tough economic times and, for the first time in a long while, a warm-hearted factual series set in a blue collar male world in the North.