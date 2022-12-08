Seeking Simone

Not Available

Simone Selkin is single and in no way ready to mingle. Her excuses? Well, she's new to Toronto, she's trying to make the most of her big break on CSIS:ForensicSWAT and, if she's honest, she's still getting over her ex, Rebecca, who was a total skank. But back in Vancouver, Simone's best friend Audrey has a plan to get Simone back on the horse. And that plan is "online dating". "What's so great about meeting 'in real life' first anyway? That's how Ava Braun met Hitler and look how that turned out."