Not Available

In SEESAW, a three-part television drama that aired on British TV in 1998, David Suchet (who is best known for his work in AGATHA CHRISTIE'S POIROT) stars as a father desperate to rescue his daughter from the hands of a group of merciless kidnappers. The tension slowly mounts over each episode as the family are blackmailed by the mysterious kidnappers, and consider meeting their half-a-million-pound ransom demand.