Set in the coast of Bahia, "Segundo Sol" is the story of an axé singer who has already made great success but is now in full decay. He is said to be dead, the rumor goes viral on the internet and the sales of his albums and videos explode as well as at the height of his career. The singer then decides to remain dead and takes refuge on the island of Boiporã, where he begins a new life with another name.