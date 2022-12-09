Not Available

The story told in Seis hermanas (Six Sisters) takes place in Madrid in 1913. The Silva sisters are the life of the party at the main high society events. Pretty, well-mannered, kind and refined, our six sisters enjoy a trouble-free life, until this terrible event happens that changes their lives forever. A story of self-improvement, of struggle and deception. Love, comedy and, above all, emotions: six sisters who are determined to change things.