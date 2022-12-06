Sell This House

Not Available

This how-to reality show helps homeowners stage their too-long-on-the-market homes to sell. Prospective buyers are taped by hidden cameras during an open house, and their comments provide the basis for changes in redecorating and staging the house. After the transformation, the prospective buyers return to comment on the changes, and with luck, place bids on the home! SCHEDULED AIRINGS A&E usually, but not always, airs the show on Saturday mornings from 11:30 until noon ET/PT, and Sunday afternoons from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. ET/PT, and schedules original episodes on both days with no discernible pattern. Since their programming is so erratic, it's best to check the A&E web site here for precise scheduling information.