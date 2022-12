Not Available

The first part is set in 1895 when Selma Lagerlöf debuts with her The Story of Gösta Berlin. With her partner Sophie Elkan she arrives to the Sicilian resort Taormina for vacation. The second part is set in 1909 when she is about to accept the Nobel Prize for literature. She is happy with her partner Valborg Olander when Sophie Elkan unexpectedly shows up.